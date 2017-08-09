Georges St-Pierre Signs on Dotted Line for UFC 217, Michael Bisping

By
Dana Becker
-
GSP Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Getty Images

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre gets his shot at history this November when he challenges Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title.

St-Pierre, who announced plans to return to active competition earlier this year, will face Bisping at UFC 217 on November 4 from Madison Square Garden.

With a win, GSP would join Conor McGregor, BJ Penn and Randy Couture as the only fighters in UFC history to hold titles in multiple weight classes. St-Pierre vacated the welterweight title when he announced his retirement following a successful defense vs. Johny Hendricks.

Bisping has defended his title once since knocking out Luke Rockhold, scoring a victory vs. Dan Henderson late last year.

Latest MMA News

GSP Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre Signs on Dotted Line for UFC 217, Michael Bisping

0
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre gets his shot at history this November when he challenges Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. St-Pierre, who...
Ronda Rousey

Dana White Explains Why he Thinks Rousey Was The Mike Tyson of MMA

0
Ronda Rousey was the Mike Tyson of mixed martial arts (MMA) says Dana White. As the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), White has...
video

James Gallagher to Face Jeremiah Labiano in Bellator: Dublin Main Event

0
Unbeaten James Gallagher's opponent when he headlines the upcoming Bellator event in Ireland will be Jeremiah Labiano. Gallagher-Labiano takes place November 10 from the 3Arena...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Admits Fight With Manny Pacquiao Was Disappointing

3
Floyd Mayweather insists fans aren't in for a snoozer when he fights Conor McGregor. On Aug. 26, Mayweather and McGregor will clash inside the T-Mobile...
video

Pearl Gonzalez-Poliana Botelho Scheduled for UFC 216 in Las Vegas

0
Pearl Gonzalez will attempt to get back in the win column this October when she faces Poliana Botelho at UFC 216, according to a...
Load more