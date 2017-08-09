Georges St-Pierre Signs on Dotted Line for UFC 217, Michael Bisping

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre gets his shot at history this November when he challenges Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title.

St-Pierre, who announced plans to return to active competition earlier this year, will face Bisping at UFC 217 on November 4 from Madison Square Garden.

Finally signing my UFC 217 Bout Agreement vs. Michael Bisping for Nov. 4th at MSG – Get ready for a big night in NYC!!! pic.twitter.com/VgqIVnsLwv — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) August 9, 2017

With a win, GSP would join Conor McGregor, BJ Penn and Randy Couture as the only fighters in UFC history to hold titles in multiple weight classes. St-Pierre vacated the welterweight title when he announced his retirement following a successful defense vs. Johny Hendricks.

Bisping has defended his title once since knocking out Luke Rockhold, scoring a victory vs. Dan Henderson late last year.