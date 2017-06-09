Georges St-Pierre Still Hopeful For Michael Bisping Bout

Georges St-Pierre isn’t prepared to give up hope that a fight with Michael Bisping can happen.

“Rush” was expected to take on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder later this year, but it has been put on the back burner. St-Pierre has been dealing with eye issues, while Bisping hasn’t fully recovery from a knee injury.

Speaking with TSN, St-Pierre is hopeful that he’ll still get a bout with “The Count” (via MMAFighting.com):

“It was changing but I talked to Dana (White) a few days ago and he wrote me at the end. I tried to convince him that it was a good thing that if I come back, it needs to be a situation – I [have] a lot to risk and I need to have something that I can gain from it. So big risk, big reward and fighting Michael Bisping, that’s what that gives me. He’s the one that has the most wins in the UFC’s history. He just beat my record by one but if I beat him, I will beat him. I know Michael will retire, I think, if he ever loses [again]. . .”

St-Pierre said White assured him that something will be done as far as his next move is concerned.

“I talked to Dana and at the end of the conversation he said, ‘Look we’ll figure it out. We’ll see what happens.’ So hopefully it will happen.”