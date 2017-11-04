Georges St-Pierre Submits Michael Bisping To Secure Middleweight Title

Round 1:

GSP throws leg kicks early and lands a nice overhand right. A lead hook and spinning body kick lands for GSP and follows up with a jab. Bisping begins to pick up the volume a bit but GSP lands a big right hand. A big jab lands for GSP and he’s really looking good in the striking department. St-Pierre gets the takedown and Bisping is against the cage. Bisping gets up and just misses a big right hand. A spinning back kick grazes Bisping’s head and he stuffs a takedown to end the round.

Round 2:

GSP lands a crisp jab and follows it up with a side kick to the body. GSP counters Bisping’s attempts well and the Englishman looks unsettled at the moment. A leg kick lands for Bisping and follows it up with a nice right hand. GSP gets the takedown and is right into half guard. Bisping pops back up and lands a nice right hand in response. A left hook from Bisping sends GSP backwards but the Canadian recovers well. A nice jumping switch kick lands for Bisping and the round comes to an end.

Round 3:

GSP shoots in on a takedown to open the round and Bisping fires off elbows. GSP is now cut open after the elbows and continues to take damage even though he’s on top. GSP has taken enough damage from the top and gets up, Bisping gets to his feet. Bisping lands a right hand now and blood pours from GSP’s face. GSP with a right hand of his own and lands a superman punch. A huge hook drops Bisping and St-Pierre swarms. Bisping is able to withstand the ground-and-pound for some time but GSP locks in a rear-naked choke that puts Bisping to sleep.

Official Result: Georges St-Pierre def. Michael Bisping via R3 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:23)