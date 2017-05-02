Georges St-Pierre Tours Madison Square Garden, Hints at Future Fight

By
Dana Becker
-
0
Georges St-Pierre
Image Credit: Jon P. Kopaloff / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Georges St-Pierre might have disclosed a little insider information Tuesday night on social media.

The former UFC welterweight champion took in a New York Rangers NHL playoff game at Madison Square Garden, snapping several “selfies” while there.

GSP, though, also eluded to a potential fight at MSG in a few months.

St-Pierre is expected to challenge Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title in his return bout. Early indications were the fight would take place this July, but with GSP just now getting into the USADA testing pool, that seems virtually impossible.

Also, for those that follow NHL, St-Pierre snapped a picture with legend Mark Messier.

