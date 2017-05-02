Georges St-Pierre Tours Madison Square Garden, Hints at Future Fight

Georges St-Pierre might have disclosed a little insider information Tuesday night on social media.

The former UFC welterweight champion took in a New York Rangers NHL playoff game at Madison Square Garden, snapping several “selfies” while there.

GSP, though, also eluded to a potential fight at MSG in a few months.

Big thanks @NYRangers for inviting me & Erik Owings @TheGarden for the game tonight! I could be fighting here in a few months… Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/xfP8tiQueU — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) May 2, 2017

St-Pierre is expected to challenge Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title in his return bout. Early indications were the fight would take place this July, but with GSP just now getting into the USADA testing pool, that seems virtually impossible.

Also, for those that follow NHL, St-Pierre snapped a picture with legend Mark Messier.