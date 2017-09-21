Georges St-Pierre Warns Michael Bisping Not to Underestimate Him

Georges St-Pierre wants to prove he isn’t the same fighter he once was.

On Nov. 4, St-Pierre will challenge Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. St-Pierre hasn’t competed since Nov. 2013 and has never been in a middleweight bout.

St-Pierre believes he’s a much improved fighter and told Sports Illustrated that Bisping shouldn’t underestimate him (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s much different. I got a lot more tools in my arsenal. I’ve been working on different things. If he’s expecting me the same as I was, it’s a big mistake on his part. I’m going to come out, and I want to shock the world.”

He went on to say that he’s looking for a finish.

“I’m the challenger. I’m not the champion this time. So I have to take the fight to him. I have to expect that if I’m going to a decision, and the fight is close, it’s not going to go my way. So I’m going to go there, and I’m going to put everything I have to finish him, fight like there’s no tomorrow.”