Georges St-Pierre Calls “Wonderboy” The Best Striker He Has Ever Seen

Georges St-Pierre spoke recently with the UFC about his good friend and “secret weapon” ahead of the “Wonderboy” vs Tyron Woodley rematch this Saturday.

UFC 209’s main event sees both men pick up where they left off following the majority draw decision at UFC 205 in New York last year. A fight which has been as anticipated as any in recent memory, the bout will showcase the skills and flair of the subject of Georges St-Pierre’s comments, Stephen Thompson.

Renowned for his excellent striking abilities and athleticism, “Wonderboy” has been many fans and pundits’ tip for capturing the welterweight championship belt currently held by Tyron Woodley. “GSP” is of the same opinion:

“He has the tools to become champion. It’s only a matter of time for him, and he is getting better every day.”

Watch the full clip above in anticipation for UFC 209’s main event which comes at you live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4.