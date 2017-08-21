Georgi Karakhanyan Says He’s Still Hungry & Has ‘Big Goals’

Georgi Karakhanyan isn’t done competing by a long shot.

Karakhanyan is set to take on Daniel Pineda this Friday night (Aug. 25) at Bellator 182. The two will do battle inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. Karakhanyan is coming off a majority decision loss to Emmanuel Sanchez and will look to rebound.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Karakhanyan said he’s going to keep competing because the fire still burns:

“I’m still hungry. I’m still training with the same drive. I’m still training like I’m 21. If I wake up one day and don’t have that motivation, then there’s no point of fighting. I still have big goals – big, big plans. I get this question a lot about my age, but I still have the same big plans and big goals.”