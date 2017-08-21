Georgi Karakhanyan Says He’s Still Hungry & Has ‘Big Goals’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Georgi Karakhanyan
Image via Bellator's YouTube channel

Georgi Karakhanyan isn’t done competing by a long shot.

Karakhanyan is set to take on Daniel Pineda this Friday night (Aug. 25) at Bellator 182. The two will do battle inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. Karakhanyan is coming off a majority decision loss to Emmanuel Sanchez and will look to rebound.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Karakhanyan said he’s going to keep competing because the fire still burns:

“I’m still hungry. I’m still training with the same drive. I’m still training like I’m 21. If I wake up one day and don’t have that motivation, then there’s no point of fighting. I still have big goals – big, big plans. I get this question a lot about my age, but I still have the same big plans and big goals.”

Latest MMA News

Brennan Ward

Brennan Ward Anticipates Exciting Bout With Fernando Gonzalez

0
Brennan Ward believes fans are in for a treat when he and Fernando Gonzalez trade leather. Ward and Gonzalez will compete inside the Turning Stone...
Georgi Karakhanyan

Georgi Karakhanyan Says He’s Still Hungry & Has ‘Big Goals’

0
Georgi Karakhanyan isn't done competing by a long shot. Karakhanyan is set to take on Daniel Pineda this Friday night (Aug. 25) at Bellator 182. The...
video

Who Would be Favored Between Conor McGregor, Paulie Malignaggi?

0
Former two-weight boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi would be the favorite if he were fighting Conor McGregor. Malignaggi, who sparred with the UFC lightweight champion...
video

Former TUF Champ Court McGee Fights Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night 120

0
Former Ultimate Fighter champion Court McGee returns to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 120, taking on Sean Strickland. McGee (19-6) has gone 4-3 since...
video

Dana White ‘Contender Series’ Weigh-In Results

0
For the first time, the UFC has made the weigh-ins for "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series" available for online viewing. The weigh-ins went down...
Load more