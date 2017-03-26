Gerald Meerschaert: ‘I’m Trying to Bring That Entertainment Element’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Gerald Meerschaert


Gerald Meerschaert wants to ensure that fans witness an exciting bout every time he steps inside the Octagon.

Meerschaert made his second Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appearance last month against Ryan James. “The Machine” submitted James in the first round. The win extended his streak to seven.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Meerschaert said he hopes to put on fights that fans would be appreciative of. With only two decision wins in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, “The Machine” is confident in his abilities to do just that:

“When I’m grappling I’m still trying to make it exciting. I’m not out here just trying to submit people. I want to beat your ass and I want to look good doing it. Even if I haven’t done a lot of damage on the feet, as soon as I get on top I grapple very top heavy in fights. I like to be in control. When given the opportunity to land a lot of damage, then I will take the submission. I’m just trying to bring that entertainment element. Even if my fights go to decision, I have a finishing rate over 90 percent, so it usually doesn’t happen, but even if it does I am going to be out there throwing leather and making it entertaining for fans from bell to bell.”

