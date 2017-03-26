Gerald Meerschaert: ‘I’m Trying to Bring That Entertainment Element’

Gerald Meerschaert wants to ensure that fans witness an exciting bout every time he steps inside the Octagon.

Meerschaert made his second Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appearance last month against Ryan James. “The Machine” submitted James in the first round. The win extended his streak to seven.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Meerschaert said he hopes to put on fights that fans would be appreciative of. With only two decision wins in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, “The Machine” is confident in his abilities to do just that: