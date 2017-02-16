Germaine de Randamie Denies Ducking Cris Cyborg, Reiterates Injury Status

It has been a wild week for Germaine de Randamie.

“The Iron Lady” fulfilled her dream of becoming an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder. She captured the interim UFC women’s featherweight championship in a unanimous decision win over Holly Holm at UFC 208. The bout was nothing short of controversial.

While de Randamie walked out of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY with gold, some have labeled her a “dirty fighter.” During a media teleconference (via MMAJunkie.com), de Randamie vehemently denied that she purposely landed punches on Holm after rounds two and three:

“Sometimes when you’re in the heat of the moment, you’re in the fight. You get hit, and you hit somebody. It was absolutely never intentional, and that’s what upsets me me so much, people saying I’m a dirty fighter. But I’m not a dirty fighter. It really hurts me when people say that. I truly respect Holly, the UFC and Holly’s camp. It’s sad that things like this have happened.”

After her victory, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan mentioned Cris Cyborg as most likely being the next contender for the women’s featherweight title. When Cyborg’s name was brought up, de Randamie mentioned a hand injury she suffered two years ago.

Some fans and even Cyborg said de Randamie was using the injury as an excuse. “The Iron Lady” said the hand injury is legitimate and she fears no competitor.