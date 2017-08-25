Germaine de Randamie Hurt, Off UFC Fight Night 115

Jay Anderson
Germaine de Randamie
An injury has forced former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie off the upcoming UFC Fight Night 115 card. Commonly known as UFC Rotterdam, the card takes place September 2, and is headlined by a heavyweight clash between Stefan Struve and Alexander Volkov. de Randamie was set to face Marion Renau at bantamweight in the co-main event.

MMA Junkie first reported the news. de Randamie (7–3), who was stripped of her title after refusing to face Cris Cyborg, has not fought since UFC 208 in February, when she won the 145lb title.

Reneau (7–3–1) last appeared in March, when she fought to a draw against Bethe Correia at UFC Fight Night 106.

Per the MMA Junkie report, the promotion is looking for a replacement for Germaine de Randamie. The nature of the injury was not disclosed, and neither fighter has commented as of yet.

