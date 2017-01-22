Germaine de Randamie: ‘I Would Love to Have Rematch With Amanda Nunes’

Germaine de Randamie is set for the biggest bout of her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. She will do battle with former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. The two will compete for the inaugral Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title.

What also makes this bout special, is that it’ll serve as the main event of the UFC’s first show in Brooklyn, NY. UFC 208 takes place inside the Barclays Center on Feb. 11. It’ll be broadcast live on pay-per-view (PPV).

“The Iron Lady” recently appeared as a guest on Cage Side Submissions. She admitted the title opportunity wasn’t something she anticipated:

“It came actually as a surprise. I mean one day they offer you just a normal fight and the other day they offer you a title fight with Holly Holm. I just wanted to fight. People talk about maybe Holly or I don’t deserve this shot. We both were the ones that said, ‘yes let’s do this.’ So, [it] came as a surprise. It came as a great Christmas gift I have to say.”

For de Randamie, there were two things she set her sights on when she entered the world leader in MMA.

“When I came into the UFC or when the UFC signed me I had two wishes. I had two goals and that’s get a bonus, and that’s the one I got in my last fight, and fight for the belt. So, I guess I’m gonna make all my goals come true.”

Current UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes caused a stir when she revealed she wanted to fight for the featherweight title. Back in Nov. 2013, Nunes TKO’d de Randamie in the first round. “The Iron Lady” said she is willing to throw leather with “The Lioness” again.

“Oh hell yeah. We have to discuss this, because I want the belt at 135 too. So we should discuss which belt we gonna put on the line, but I would love to have my rematch.”