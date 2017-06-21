Germaine de Randamie on Infamous Title Run: ‘I Walk my Own Path’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
1
Germaine de Randamie
Image Credit: Getty Images / Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Germaine de Randamie has once again commented on being stripped of her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title.

Back in Feb. 2017, de Randamie defeated Holly Holm in a foul-marred bout to capture the gold. In her post-fight interview, “The Iron Lady” mentioned a hand injury when asked about possibly facing Cris Cyborg next.

As it turns out, de Randamie never wanted to face Cyborg and can no longer call herself a title holder as a result. The former champion released a new statement through her Instagram account (via Bloody Elbow):

“As many of you know by now, the UFC has stripped me of the (women’s bantamweight title). For those of us who don’t quite know what that means; the UFC has took my title because I refuse to fight against their number one contender. (I have my reasons) it remains particularly for this news from the media to learn and I regret that it happened this way, but it is what it is! Well I hear you already think ‘she’s scared! What a bad champion! A disgrace to the sport! They don’t deserve to be a champion!’ etc.. etc.. I see it all over. But regardless of what everyone thinks/(does), I walk my own path. And you can agree or not. Gutted that I’m absolutely not, means that I quit. This means only that I have more reasons to fight even harder sometimes (literally) for which I am and what I want. The UFC is far away from me!! It’s easy to stand with the crowd. It takes courage to stand alone. ‘Those with memories not dreams!'”

