Germaine de Randamie on Revealing Hand Injury: ‘I Don’t Regret a Thing’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie
Image Credit: Ed Mulholland of USA TODAY Sports

Germaine de Randamie isn’t concerned with those claiming she is ducking Cris Cyborg.

“The Iron Lady” became the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight champion at UFC 209 earlier this month. She defeated Holly Holm in a foul-marred bout to capture the title. While the fight and the event in general was considered to be bizarre by many, things only got more confusing during de Randamie’s post-fight interview.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan stepped inside the Octagon to speak with the newly crowned champion. When Rogan mentioned Cyborg as the next likely contender, de Randamie mentioned a hand injury.

This left many fans thinking de Randamie was making an excuse. The champion has denied she is ducking Cyborg. “The Iron Lady” said it boils down to whether or not she wants to risk permanent damage being done to her hand or undergo surgery first.

On top of that, de Randamie has said she believes Holm deserves a title rematch before Cyborg gets her shot.

As far as mentioning the hand injury right after winning the 145-pound gold, de Randamie wouldn’t change how she addressed it (via MMAFighting.com):

“Absolutely not, I don’t regret a thing of that because, you know, the thing is that I said that I needed surgery on my hand, and that’s the inevitable. I’ve never said, do I have to have the surgery right now? AM I going to have permanent damage if I fight again? That’s something I need to evaluate with my doctor. I apologize, I truly apologize for not making that clear, but I don’t run away from anybody. I knew Cyborg was there, and Cyborg is still in there. There is no reason for me to run, everybody is beatable, and it would be an honor for me to fight such a great champion in Cris ‘Cyborg.’ I’m not running, but at this point I do believe Holly [Holm] deserves the rematch.”

LATEST NEWS

Lorenz Larkin

Scott Coker: ‘I Feel Good About How Negotiations Are Going With Lorenz Larkin’

0
It's looks like Bellator is still pursuing Lorenz Larkin after all. Last month, a report claimed Bellator was placing a bid on Ryan Bader, but...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Doesn’t Think UFC Wants Francisco Trinaldo in Top 5 Rankings

0
Kevin Lee is willing to do the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a "favor." Lee is set to do battle against Francisco Trinaldo at a UFC...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader on Phil Davis Rematch: ‘That’s The Fight I Want’

0
Ryan Bader is shooting straight for the Bellator title. While "Darth" isn't an official member of the Bellator roster, he has come to an agreement...
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira in The Works For UFC Stockholm

0
Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira appear to be on a collision course. MMAFighting.com reports sources close to the situation have confirmed that the Ultimate Fighting...
Julia Budd

Julia Budd: ‘I Feel Like I’m Finding my Stride Every Time I Get in...

0
Julia Budd believes she reaches a higher level each time she steps inside the cage. Budd will compete against Marloes Coenen inside the WinStar World...