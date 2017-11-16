Germaine de Randamie Still Unsure of UFC Return

Inaugural women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie has stated that she is unable to confirm when she will return to the promotion

The Dutch fighter was last seen inside the Octagon in February when she controversially defeated Holly Holm to bag the inaugural UFC featherweight championship. de Randamie had her title stripped by the promotion before she could defend it.

“The Iron Lady” pulled out of a return at a scheduled UFC Rotterdam bantamweight bout against Marion Reneau in September, prior to allegedly stepping out of an agreement to face Ketlen Vieira in Brazil this February.

Vieira announced that her fight with de Randamie was off due to her opponent sustaining an injury:

“I’m here to announce that this fight was canceled because my opponent has an injured hand,” Vieira wrote. “The weird part is that two days ago her hand was in perfect condition, she even posted a video training. Anyway, God knows everything and I trust his plans, that’s why His plans are better than mine.”

de Randamie has countered those claims and asserted that there was no fight in place:

“I’m still rehabbing from my injury,” de Randamie told MMA Fighting on Thursday, “never did I signed or agree to fight anyone at this point. The UFC also knows I’m not able to fight right now. I need to let my body heal properly.

“I’m carefully starting to train,” de Randamie said. “But I have to take it very careful. So I’m sorry I have no idea when I will be back fighting.”