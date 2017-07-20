Germaine de Randamie vs. Marion Reneau Booked For UFC Rotterdam on Sept. 2

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Germaine de Randamie
Image Credit: Getty Images / Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Germaine de Randamie will step back inside the Octagon for the first time since her debacle at featherweight.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that de Randamie will compete against Marion Reneau at UFC Rotterdam on Sept. 2. The two are set to throw leather inside Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

“The Iron Lady” won the UFC women’s featherweight title back in February against Holly Holm. The next contender was going to be Cris Cyborg. Citing concerns with drug testing, de Randamie refused to defend her title. As a result, the UFC stripped her of the gold and she’s moving back down to bantamweight.

