Germaine de Randamie’s Manager Says She Won’t Fight ‘Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Germaine de Randamie
Image Credit: Getty Images / Dean Mouhtaropoulos

It appears Germaine de Randamie wants no part of Cris Cyborg.

For de Randamie, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder, a fight with Cyborg is a no-go. Her manager, Brian Butler explained why to MMAFighting.com:

“Germaine and her team have talked, and the position is that she will not fight Cyborg because Cyborg is a known and proven cheater. Even after so much scrutiny has been put on Cyborg, she still managed to pop for something and will always be a person of suspicion who is trying to beat the system rather than just conforming to the rules.”

Butler then went on to say that de Randamie and her team believe Cyborg shouldn’t be allowed to compete in the UFC.

“For that reason, Germaine and her team don’t believe that Cyborg should be allowed to compete in the UFC at all. If that is the only fight the UFC wants, then Germaine is willing to wait and see if the UFC will strip her belt before making her next move.”

We want to hear what you have to say. Do you believe de Randamie has a point, or is she ducking Cyborg? Sound off in the comment section below.

