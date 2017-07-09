Gervonta Davis Announces Himself on Mayweather vs. McGregor Co-Main Event [WATCH]

By
Adam Haynes
-

Floyd Mayweather Jr. prodigy Gervonta “Tank” Davis has confirmed that he will fight in the co-main event as part of the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout in August

While Davis’ opponent is yet to be finalized, this represents a huge opportunity for the 22-year-old, IBF super featherweight world champion.

While there was a certain level of expectation that Davis would be involved on the card for the blockbuster event, it has surpassed the expectations of many that the 18-0 (17 KOs) Baltimore native would feature so high up on the night.

Yes,” Davis told TMZ when asked if he would be fighting on the upcoming Mayweather vs. McGregor bout. “I’m the co-main event. It feels great. “Just having my hometown back me, Under Armour back me and Floyd Mayweather back me and now I’m on the undercard, it feels amazing.”

Davis indicated that there are a “few” names who are currently in contention to feature opposite him on the co-main event, but nothing has yet to be set in stone. Regardless of the competition, “Tank” is confident of beating anyone who is given the opportunity to fight:

“There’s a few names that they’ve [Mayweather Promotions] mentioned,” Davis claimed. “And I believe that both of them will get knocked out.”

The 22-year-old southpaw was also asked for his predictions on how his mentor Floyd Mayweather would fare in the main event against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, and unsurprisingly gave an assessment which does not look good for the Irishman:

“I believe that Floyd will play with him [McGregor] and then knock him out,” Davis added.

