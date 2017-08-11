Gervonta Davis Says McGregor’s Confidence May Serve Him Well Against Mayweather

Gervonta Davis says it’s hard to count Conor McGregor out in his upcoming “super fight” with Floyd Mayweather.

Davis, who is the reigning IBF super featherweight champion, is part of Mayweather Promotions. He is set to defend his title on the undercard of McGregor vs. Mayweather against Francisco Fonseca. The action goes down on Aug. 26 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking to the media during Mayweather’s workout session, Davis explained why McGregor shouldn’t be taken lightly (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The most (important) thing that fighters need is confidence in themselves. Conor has a lot of confidence in himself. He feels like he will win the fight – not only win it, but he will try to knock Floyd out. That’s what he says. He’s confident. How can you beat somebody that is so confident? We’re going to have to wait and see.”