Get the Popcorn Ready: Chael Sonnen & Wanderlei Silva Finally Square Off

It took several planned press conferences but just days away from Bellator NYC, Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva squared off.

And it didn’t last very long.

The two rivals who have waited years to settle their differences inside the cage, nearly came to blows with Bellator MMA president Scott Coker between them following a press conference in New York City on Thursday.

Silva shoved Sonnen, who reached back to retaliate before security stepped in. The two men will battle Saturday night (June 24) live from Madison Square Garden in the main event of Bellator NYC. The event will air on pay-per-view.