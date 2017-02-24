Gian Villante Cleared to Compete After USADA Grants Him Retroactive TUE

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Gian Villante
Image Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Gian Villante will not be flagged for a violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy.

Villante is set to compete against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua on March 11 inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The light heavyweight bout will be part of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night card.

Last month, Villante failed a drug test due to use of an inhaler, which contained a banned substance. USADA announced that Villante has been granted a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) and will be allowed to fight on March 11.

Below is part of USADA’s statement regarding Villante’s retroactive TUE:

“Upon a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Villante’s use of vilanterol, which included the retroactive TUE application process, USADA determined that the athlete had an unequivocally diagnosed acute medical condition for which the use of vilanterol is consistent with the standard of care. Further, it was determined that the short-term use of the Breo Ellipta inhaler was within the manufacturer’s therapeutic recommendation and was intended to return the athlete to a normal state of health without providing a performance-enhancing benefit. Finally, other permitted therapeutic alternatives were not successful at controlling the athlete’s condition.

Because Villante’s TUE application was granted retroactively, his declaration of a prohibited substance and his subsequent positive test will not result in an anti-doping policy violation. Accordingly, Villante remains eligible to compete on the UFC Fight Night Card in Fortaleza, Brazil, on March 11, 2017.”

LATEST NEWS

Gian Villante

Gian Villante Cleared to Compete After USADA Grants Him Retroactive TUE

0
Gian Villante will not be flagged for a violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. Villante is set to compete against Mauricio "Shogun" Rua...
UFC 209 Free Fightvideo

UFC 209 Free Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov Submits Michael Johnson

0
Another UFC 209 free fight has arrived. At the historic UFC 205 event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, Khabib Nurmagomedov took on...
Scott Cokervideo

Scott Coker Eyeing Liam McGeary vs. Linton Vassell For Bellator 179

0
Bellator President Scott Coker already has plans for Liam McGeary if he emerges victorious tonight (Feb. 24). The former Bellator light heavyweight champion is set...
Verona

WSOF Announces Full Card For March 18 Event in Verona

0
World Series of Fighting (WSOF) has announced its full card taking place on March 18 in Verona, NY. The action will take place inside the...
Tyron Woodleyvideo

UFC 209 Free Fight: Tyron Woodley Smashes Josh Koscheck in First Round

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights in anticipation of UFC 209. This time, we go back to Nov. 2013 when...