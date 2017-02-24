Gian Villante Cleared to Compete After USADA Grants Him Retroactive TUE

Gian Villante will not be flagged for a violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy.

Villante is set to compete against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua on March 11 inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The light heavyweight bout will be part of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night card.

Last month, Villante failed a drug test due to use of an inhaler, which contained a banned substance. USADA announced that Villante has been granted a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) and will be allowed to fight on March 11.

Below is part of USADA’s statement regarding Villante’s retroactive TUE: