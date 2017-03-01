Gian Villante: ‘I Kind of Like Getting Hit a Little Too Much’

Gian Villante
No one can accuse Gian Villante of not showing up to fight every time he steps inside the Octagon.

On March 11, Villante will go one-on-one with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Mauricio Rua. The two will share the Octagon inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil for UFC Fight Night 106.

In his last outing, Villante earned a TKO victory over Saparbek Safarov in Albany, New York. Both men scored a “Fight of the Night” bonus.

The light heavyweight fighting out of Belmore was a recent guest on Brian Stann’s SiriusXM Rush radio show. He told Stann that his fighting style boils down to the rush of the crowd and the energy of his opponent:

“It’s not that I think I’m in danger and I gotta finish this fight now or anything like that. I love the excitement, the electricity of it. I can actually feel the crowd and I can just feel the electricity of the other guy just wanting to bring a battle out of me. I kind of like getting hit a little too much I think and I’ve been in fights where I’ve been hit too much, but I like it and it makes me feel like I’m in a fight. This is something I love to do and it’s a party in there.”

