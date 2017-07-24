Gian Villante on UFC on FOX 25 Loss: ‘I Just Waited Too Long’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Gian Villante
Image Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Gian Villante wishes he would’ve put his foot on the gas sooner at UFC on FOX 25.

Villante took on Patrick Cummins inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The bout took place on the main card of UFC on FOX 25. Cummins got the split decision nod.

After the bout, Villante expressed frustration in not being able to finish his opponent. During a media scrum, he talked about what he should’ve done differently:

“I had him hurt. I should have finished it a couple of times. And when I did have him hurt, I’d land another big shot, and I’d kind of wait for him to come back. I should have just poured it on. (It’s) just (an) unfortunate decision. I never want to keep in the judges’ hands. It’s not what I do. It’s not how I fight. I try to finish fights. This time I just wanted to finish with something clean instead of pouring on. I just waited too long.”

Villante now falls to 15-9 in his professional mixed martial arts career. He’s gone 1-3 in his last four outings. As of this writing, Villante holds the 13th spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings.

