Gian Villante Pulls Off Split Decision Win Over Francimar Barroso

Round 1:

Villante lands a big right hand to open the round as Barroso is against the cage. Another big right lands for Villante as Barroso throws a leg kick. Barroso catches Villante with an uppercut coming forward but Villante continues to press forward as he catches Barroso with an uppercut of his own. That rocks Barroso a bit but he continues to back away. Villante misses a high kick and eats a jab from Barroso. Barroso lands a nice jab as Villante misses a front kick. Another high kick misses for Villante. Villante just misses with a right hand as Barroso continues to move as he nails a leg kick.

Barroso eats a big leg kick as he misses on a spinning back fist. A left hook lands for Villante but he isn’t pulling the trigger just yet. A leg kick from Barroso is caught and Villante rips off a big one of his own. A big leg kick lands for Barroso and the round comes to an end with Villante pouring it on big but nothing landing.

Round 2:

These two come out swinging hard and are eating some big shots. Barroso lands a kick to the body and lands a left hand before getting caught with a low blow. A big leg kick lands for Villante and he starts to land some nice shots to Barroso’s chin in the pocket. Both men are still picking their shots carefully, not rushing anything. A big body kick lands for Barroso but Villante lands a nice uppercut in response. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Villante walks Barroso down and rips off some hard shots but none seem to do much damage. A body kick lands for Barroso but then the pair dance around the Octagon doing minimal damage to one another. Villante is able to press Barroso against the cage but can’t land anything of significance. The fight comes to an end with a left hook landing for Barroso.

Official Result: Gian Villante def. Francimar Barroso via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)