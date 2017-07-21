Gian Villante Says he Won’t Try to Force Finish Over Patrick Cummins

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Gian Villante
Image Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Gian Villante hopes to dial things back a bit.

Tomorrow night (July 22), Villante will step inside the Octagon to meet Patrick Cummins. The bout will be part of UFC on FOX 25’s main card. The action takes place inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Villante said he won’t try to make a finish happen if it isn’t there:

“If it’s there, I’ll take it. But I’m not going to force it, for sure. It’s going to be hard with the crowd going to not force it. But just be a little bit smarter than that. Take my shots from there.”

Villante realizes that his fighting style has been risky in the past. He’s hoping to pace himself this time.

“Not just be a berserker in there. Take my time. (If) you hit a guy long enough and hard enough, even if you do waste a little bit of your energy trying to finish him, he’s going to (use) a lot of energy trying to survive, too.”

