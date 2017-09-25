Gilbert Burns Calls For Bouts With Olivier Aubin-Mercier & Stevie Ray

Gilbert Burns is willing to throw down with two specific lightweights.

Burns is coming off a knockout victory over Jason Saggo. It was a rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Michel Prazeres. It was the 12th finish of Burns’ professional mixed martial arts career.

Recently, Burns took to Twitter to ask for a bout with Olivier Aubin-Mercier. He explained why to MMAFighting.com:

“Because he’s a good grappler. I tweeted at him but he said he doesn’t know if he will be ready for December. But I want to fight in December. It doesn’t need to be with him, no. Whoever it is. I saw that Stevie Ray was tweeting, asking for a fight too, so we’ll see.”

If Aubin-Mercier isn’t ready by December, then Stevie Ray could be the next option.

“If I were the matchmaker, (Aubin-Mercier) is the fight I’d do because it’s an interesting match-up. When I ask for a fight I’m not only thinking about me and my career, I also consider if the fight will be interesting for the company and the fans as well. But is Olivier isn’t ready, Stevie Ray would be cool.”