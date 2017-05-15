Gilbert Burns Explains What Went Wrong Against Michel Prazeres

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Gilbert Burns is taking accountability for his loss to Michel Prazeres back in Sept. 2016.

Burns took on Prazeres at UFC Fight Night 95 inside the Ginásio Nilson Nelson in Brasília, Brazil. “Durinho” lost the fight by unanimous decision. It’s just the second defeat in Burns’ professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Speaking with Bloody Elbow, Burns admitted to making some errors in the fight:

“The fight started good, but I couldn’t take him down, I couldn’t keep my pace. It was a learning experience. I changed a lot of things after that loss. I made mistakes, we paid for it, but I’m fortunate to learn.”

Burns went on to explain what improvements he’s made since dropping the decision to “Tractor.”

“I put a lot of time into my striking now. I’m doing a lot more wrestling; I have to take people down to use my jiu-jitsu. And to do my wrestling, I need to punch my way into the takedowns. My submission game is always on point, it’s always there. But to be a better mixed martial artist, I need to be able to take people down. And another thing that I changed was my conditioning. I want to make sure I’m not going to gas in my fights. The two fights I lost, I felt tired. I don’t want that to happen again.”