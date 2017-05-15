Gilbert Burns Explains What Went Wrong Against Michel Prazeres

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Gilbert Burns
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211
Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Gilbert Burns is taking accountability for his loss to Michel Prazeres back in Sept. 2016.

Burns took on Prazeres at UFC Fight Night 95 inside the Ginásio Nilson Nelson in Brasília, Brazil. “Durinho” lost the fight by unanimous decision. It’s just the second defeat in Burns’ professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Speaking with Bloody Elbow, Burns admitted to making some errors in the fight:

“The fight started good, but I couldn’t take him down, I couldn’t keep my pace. It was a learning experience. I changed a lot of things after that loss. I made mistakes, we paid for it, but I’m fortunate to learn.”

Burns went on to explain what improvements he’s made since dropping the decision to “Tractor.”

“I put a lot of time into my striking now. I’m doing a lot more wrestling; I have to take people down to use my jiu-jitsu. And to do my wrestling, I need to punch my way into the takedowns. My submission game is always on point, it’s always there. But to be a better mixed martial artist, I need to be able to take people down. And another thing that I changed was my conditioning. I want to make sure I’m not going to gas in my fights. The two fights I lost, I felt tired. I don’t want that to happen again.”

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns Explains What Went Wrong Against Michel Prazeres

0
Gilbert Burns is taking accountability for his loss to Michel Prazeres back in Sept. 2016. Burns took on Prazeres at UFC Fight Night 95 inside...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reebok

UFC 211 Reebok Payouts: Champions Rule The Roost & The Bank

0
The UFC 211 Reebok payouts are here and two title holders have topped the list. This past Saturday night (May 13), UFC 211 took place...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Feels Demian Maia ‘Don’t Really Want None’

0
Tyron Woodley doesn't believe Demian Maia's grappling will have the same success against him as it did with others. This past Saturday night (May 13)...
Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson Details Next Career Move, Reveals Another Reason Why he Retired

0
Anthony Johnson is ready for the next chapter in his life. "Rumble" was known for being one of the most devastating strikers in mixed martial...
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos Expresses Disappointment in UFC 211 Loss

0
Everything was going right for Junior dos Santos, but things didn't end the way he thought they would. Last night (May 13), dos Santos challenged...
Stipe Miocic

UFC Champion Stipe Miocic Says He’s Perfectly Fine Being Himself

0
With two successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title defenses, Stipe Miocic is quickly becoming an all-time great. While that may sound premature, Miocic is...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia no Longer Stresses Over Things Out of His Control

0
Demian Maia isn't worried about what may or may not happen. Maia has emerged as the clear number one contender for Tyron Woodley's Ultimate Fighting...
Stipe Miocic

UFC 211: Champ Stipe Miocic, Newcomer Rashad Coulter Among Bonus Winners

0
UFC 211 was unquestionably the biggest card the MMA promotion has put on so far this year. It also more than lived up to...
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic Crushes Junior dos Santos With First Round Knockout

0
The main event of the action-packed UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat. May 13, 2017) featured a heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and former...
UFC 211 Post-Fight Press Conferencevideo

Live Stream: UFC 211 Post-Fight Press Conference in Dallas

1
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be holding a post-fight press conference immediately following UFC 211. The event takes place inside the American Airlines Center...