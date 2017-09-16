Gilbert Burns: I Can’t be Relaxed Against Jason Saggo

Gilbert Burns doesn’t want to make the mistake of underestimating his opponents.

Jason Saggo won’t be an exception. Tonight (Sept. 16), Burns will take on Saggo on the UFC Fight Night 116 card. The action will be held inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Burns said that he’s not about to take Saggo lightly:

“I consider myself better than Jason Saggo on the ground, but that won’t let me extra confident or relaxed. In fact, that gives me more obligation to train hard and be ready for any situation. I trained hard thinking that I couldn’t relax. I think that’s what I did against ‘Trator.’ I felt I was better than him and I was relaxed.”

Back in Sept. 2016, Burns dropped a unanimous decision to Michel Prazeres. “Durinho” doesn’t want to repeat the mistakes he made in that bout.

“I gave my best now, that loss motivated me. It’s horrible when you train hard and your hands are not raised in the end. I’m confident I’ll have my hands raised in the end now.”