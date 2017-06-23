Gilbert Burns Says He Can Beat Joe Lauzon Anywhere

Gilbert Burns is targeting Joe Lauzon for his next bout.

Burns is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Michel Prazeres back in Sept. 2016. He’s itching to get back inside the Octagon. He’d prefer to do so against Joe Lauzon.

“Durinho” explained to MMAFighting.com why he’s eyeing a bout with “J-Lau:”

“I already asked to fight Joe Lauzon a few times, but first he had a fight booked, and this time I think he said he will only return in September, but that works for me. I really want to fight him. I think that’s a good fight for both of us and for the fans. We’re both great grapplers who don’t shy away from a stand-up fight as well. It would be a great fight. He’s popular, and that would take me to a higher level in the division. It’s a dream fight for me. I’m waiting for him to say yes and (UFC matchmaker) Sean Shelby to book this fight.”

He then expressed confidence in his ability to put Lauzon away.

“I’m confident I can beat him either standing or on the ground. He’s a really tough guy, but I’m better prepared physically, my jiu-jitsu is in a higher level, and I train with fighters that are way tougher than him. I have full confidence, not underestimating him, that I can finish him in the first round with a submission or a TKO.”