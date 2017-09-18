Gilbert Burns Says He’s a Danger Everywhere Following First UFC KO

Gilbert Burns is on a high after nabbing his first knockout victory under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Burns recently knocked out Jason Saggo in the second round of their bout this past Saturday night (Sept. 16). He improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 13-2.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Burns said he’s a threat to the lightweight division:

“They’ve got to know I’m a danger everywhere. On the ground, on the stand-up, the beginning of the round, the end of the round. I’m training so hard, I want to get to the next level in the UFC.”

He then talked about when he wants to return to action.

“I’m ready to go. I had a big layoff. My last fight was in September of last year. It was a loss, so I learned so much. I improved all my game. And I want to get back in there at the end of the year. December would be a great date.