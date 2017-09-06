Gilbert Melendez Eyeing ‘Historic Fight’ With Jeremy Stephens

Gilbert Melendez is hoping for a thrilling scrap with Jeremy Stephens.

This Saturday night (Sept. 9), Melendez will return to the featherweight division to take on Stephens. The bout will be held inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. It’ll be part of the UFC 215 main card.

During a recent media day session, Melendez told MMAJunkie.com that he’s ready to put on a show:

“I want a historic fight. I want to go down in this sport as a warrior, as a legend. I want people to look back at my fights. I was looking down my Facebook feed the other day, and there’s this highlight video of (my fight with) Diego (Sanchez at UFC 166), and it has like 48 million views. It doesn’t matter about records, Diego’s record, there’s 48 million views on that frickin’ video, because we’re warriors and we put it out there. I’m looking to do that.”

A solid backing is what keeps “El Nino” going.

“In my opinion and to my community and all the people I roll with, I think that’s more respectable than any sort of championship, is going down in history as a warrior. It’s an opportunity for me to have another epic fight with another warrior out there.”