UFC Lightweight Gilbert Melendez Still Waiting For Leg to Heal

Gilbert Melendez wants his leg to fully heal before he returns to the Octagon.

Melendez was last seen in action back in Sept. 2017. He lost a unanimous decision to Jeremy Stephens. In the bout, “Lil Heathen” battered the lead leg of “El Nino.” Many believe the fight could’ve been stopped numerous times, but Melendez showed heart and never gave up.

“El Nino” recently revealed he was offered a bout at UFC Boise, but turned it down. Melendez doesn’t feel healthy enough to make a return yet. Doctors informed Melendez that the leg should heal on its own, but it’s been a lengthy process.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Melendez talked about wanting to get back to competition:

“That’s the only thing holding me back right now from jumping in. I feel like I haven’t taken too many beatings, but my leg has taken a lot of beatings. I wouldn’t mind healing up my body a little bit. There’s money to be made, and I do want to go out there and give myself at least one more chance to give it my all and try to bounce back from this slump.”

The former Strikeforce lightweight champion is on a four-fight skid. You’ll have to go back to Oct. 2013 for Melendez’s last victory. He defeated Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision in a bout that earned both men “Fight of the Night” honors. Since that bout, Melendez has lost to Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez, Edson Barboza, and Stephens.

Had Melendez been a part of the UFC Boise card, he would’ve joined an event featuring bouts such as Cat Zingano vs. Marion Reneau, and Zak Ottow vs. Sage Northcutt. The card is still being finalized. Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for more details on UFC Boise and any updates on Melendez’s fighting future.

Do you think Gilbert Melendez can make a successful comeback?