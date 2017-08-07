Gilbert Melendez: Move to Featherweight ‘To Reinvent Myself’

Dana Becker
Former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez knows his career is in need of a pulse.

Melendez decided to make the move from lightweight to featherweight, as he’ll take on Jeremy Stephens this September at UFC 215 from Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The 35-year-old Melendez (22-6) has dropped three in a row to Edson Barboza, Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis, and is just 1-4 over his last five. Alvarez, Pettis and Benson Henderson – who also earns a win vs. Melendez – are all former UFC champion.

“I think I am looking to reinvent myself and be a longer fighter there and do something different,” Melendez said during an appearance on The MMA Hour. “These 55’ers are big and I can’t really push forward like I’d like to. I am not scared to, I think at 145 I will be longer and be able to impose my will more.”

Five years ago, Melendez was regarded as one of the top lightweights in the world with a record of 21-2. He defeated the likes of Josh Thompson, Jorge Masvidal, Shinya Aoki and Tatsuya Kawajiri during a three-year unbeaten run.

“I own the center of the Octagon and stand there and bang,” Melendez said. “Guys who have beaten me usually out-point me.”

