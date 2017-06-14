Gilbert Melendez on Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather: ‘Huge Day for Combat Sports’

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Former Strikeforce champion and UFC title contender Gilbert Melendez is among those that feels the decision to put Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather together was the right call.

The two will meet inside the boxing ring on August 26 from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena.

“This is a huge day for combat sports,” Melendez said. “For the first time ever an MMA/UFC champion will cross over into the world of boxing and challenge arguably the best boxer of our time. It’s a risk, it’s dangerous and I want to see it.

“Can Conor win? Can he even touch Floyd? Most likely not, but you can’t deny Conor has power in his left and I want to see what happens if it lands. At the end of the day, it’s the entertainment business and this is the money fight.”

For months, both sides have stated their desire to square off against one another, but most felt it would never come to fruition. In a matter of hours after securing the August date through the Nevada Athletic Commission, the bout was announced.

“I think this fight is amazing,” former UFC champion Rashad Evans said. “Not so much that I think it will be competitively close, but that two of the best combat sports have been able to make this fight happen.

“Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer of all time going against McGregor, who has such a strong belief in himself that it seems he manifests his victories as if he has some sort of magical power. Win, lose or draw, I finally and forever become a true McGregor fan because he continues to challenge himself and the norms of society.”

McGregor and Mayweather will compete at 154 pounds over 12 rounds. They will use 10-ounce gloves and Showtime has a deal with Mayweather, UFC president Dana White said.

Latest MMA News

Leonard Ellerbe

Leonard Ellerbe: Mayweather Knows McGregor’s Coming After Him

0
Leonard Ellerbe is aware of the punching power Conor McGregor brings. Ellerbe, who is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, believes Floyd Mayweather realizes he can't...
video

Dana White, Mayweather Executive Talk Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather

0
Hours after making Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather official for August 26, UFC president Dana White and Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions met with...
Mayweather McGregor

Showtime Releases Official Fight Poster for Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather

0
The officials at Showtime wasted no time in beginning work on promoting Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, releasing an official fight poster for the...
video

Tyron Woodley Confirms His Next UFC Welterweight Title Defense

0
Lost in the news of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather becoming official was Tyron Woodley reporting on his own title defense. The reigning UFC welterweight...
video

Dana White Calls McGregor-Mayweather ‘Biggest Fight in Combat Sports’

0
Several times over the years, UFC president Dana White has been criticized for over-exaggerating his claims towards a planned fight or fighter. But for once,...

Gilbert Melendez on Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather: ‘Huge Day for Combat Sports’

0
Former Strikeforce champion and UFC title contender Gilbert Melendez is among those that feels the decision to put Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather together...
Walt Harris

UFC Fight Night 111’s Walt Harris: ‘I Just Feel Like This is my Year’

0
Walt Harris makes it clear that he believes 2017 belongs to him. Harris is set to compete this Saturday night (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor...
Colby Covington

Colby Covington Feels He’ll Get More Credit if he Finishes Dong Hyun Kim

0
Colby Covington is getting the match-up he's been asking for. He'll meet Dong Hyun Kim this Saturday night (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Breaking: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Made Official For Aug. 26

6
Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is no fantasy. Today (June 14), Mayweather took to his Instagram account to announce that a boxing match between himself...
Rose Namajunas

Coach Believes Rose Namajunas is Ready For Title Shot

0
Rose Namajunas' coach says a title shot is in her near future. Namajunas is coming off a big second-round submission victory over Michelle Waterson. Many...
Load more