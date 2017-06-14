Gilbert Melendez on Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather: ‘Huge Day for Combat Sports’

Former Strikeforce champion and UFC title contender Gilbert Melendez is among those that feels the decision to put Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather together was the right call.

The two will meet inside the boxing ring on August 26 from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena.

“This is a huge day for combat sports,” Melendez said. “For the first time ever an MMA/UFC champion will cross over into the world of boxing and challenge arguably the best boxer of our time. It’s a risk, it’s dangerous and I want to see it.

“Can Conor win? Can he even touch Floyd? Most likely not, but you can’t deny Conor has power in his left and I want to see what happens if it lands. At the end of the day, it’s the entertainment business and this is the money fight.”

For months, both sides have stated their desire to square off against one another, but most felt it would never come to fruition. In a matter of hours after securing the August date through the Nevada Athletic Commission, the bout was announced.

“I think this fight is amazing,” former UFC champion Rashad Evans said. “Not so much that I think it will be competitively close, but that two of the best combat sports have been able to make this fight happen.

“Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer of all time going against McGregor, who has such a strong belief in himself that it seems he manifests his victories as if he has some sort of magical power. Win, lose or draw, I finally and forever become a true McGregor fan because he continues to challenge himself and the norms of society.”

McGregor and Mayweather will compete at 154 pounds over 12 rounds. They will use 10-ounce gloves and Showtime has a deal with Mayweather, UFC president Dana White said.