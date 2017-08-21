Gilbert Melendez on Continuing to Fight: ‘As Long as My Body Lets me’

Gilbert Melendez is optimistic, but realistic in regards to his fighting future.

Melendez has been out of action since July 2016. He’s given his body a chance to heal and will return on Sept. 9 at UFC 215. He’ll drop down to the featherweight division to take on Jeremy Stephens.

At the age of 35 and with 28 professional mixed martial arts bouts, Melendez is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. The former Strikeforce lightweight champion is well aware that he’ll have to hang up his gloves someday. At least for now, that day doesn’t appear to be as close as some may think.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Melendez talked about staying active as long as he physically and mentally can:

“Back to the question (of how much longer Melendez wants to fight): As long as my body lets me and as long as my mind is in it. But I don’t enjoy losing and I’ve lost a few fights and really want to get back on track. And I’m not getting knocked out either, I’m not just getting demolished and fetal-ing’ up in the corner. I’m fighting, I’m banging, and I’m not feeling like I’m getting dominated in the sport and still some of these matches I lose in the scorecards, I don’t really go home feeling like a big loser.”