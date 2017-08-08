Gilbert Melendez on Jeremy Stephens: ‘I Respect Him & His Style’

Gilbert Melendez is giving Jeremy Stephens his due ahead of their Sept. 9 bout.

Melendez is taking the trip back down to featherweight to do battle with “Lil’ Heathen” inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The two will clash at UFC 215. “El Nino” will be going for his first win since Oct. 2013.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Melendez talked about Stephens and gave his upcoming opponent praise (via MMAMania.com):

“They stick and move or change game plans, Stephens isn’t one of those guys. He pushes forward and someone who I have been asking for, someone’s who is not a runner, someone who’s a banger that’s actually going to fight. I respect him and I like his style. It’s a good recipe for MMA.”