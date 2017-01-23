Gilbert Melendez Possibly Dropping Down to Featherweight, Eyeing Title Run

Former Strikeforce lightweight champion Gilbert Melendez may be going back to a division he hasn’t competed at in over 11 years. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 155-pounder may be slimming down to make it back to the featherweight division.

“El Nino” was a recent guest on MMAJunkie Radio. While nothing has been made official, Melendez is targeting a move to the 145-pound division:

“Until I book a fight at 145, I can’t really confirm that (I’m dropping), but yeah, that’s my goal right now. I’m trying to slim up. I’m really trying to diet and lose this fat around the belly a little bit more and really maximize my body’s potential. Once I get to that point, which should be in the next few weeks, I’ll really be able to make that jump and make that big decision. That’s my goal, is to make 145. That’s what I’m working on right now at this point.”

The featherweight division is currently run by champion Jose Aldo and interim title holder Max Holloway. While a unification bout between the two hasn’t materialized, it’s expected to take place eventually.

Melendez isn’t interested in simply having some fun fights at featherweight. He wants to make the move to finally capture UFC gold.

“I’d like to prove I’m one of the toughest in the division with a solid opponent who is willing to fight me and not stick and move. If I can get that, it would be great. I’m looking for one last (title) run.”

Oct. 2013 was the last time Melendez scored a victory. He had a wild bout with Diego Sanchez at UFC 166. “El Nino” took the fight by unanimous decision. Since that fight, he’s lost three in a row. The skid began when he was submitted by Anthony Pettis in a lightweight title bout.