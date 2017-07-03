Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens Possible For UFC 215

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Gilbert Melendez
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Gilbert Melendez and Jeremy Stephens may do battle at UFC 215.

Melendez is looking to move back down to featherweight after going on a three-fight skid. “El Nino” is a former Strikeforce lightweight champion. His record in the UFC, however, is 1-4.

Stephens has also been on a bumpy road. He’s gone 2-5 in his last seven outings.

Respected mixed martial arts (MMA) journalist Damon Martin revealed that a bout between the two may take place on Sept. 9:

Penciled in for the UFC 215 card is a heavyweight clash between former champion Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou. The action will be held inside the Rogers Place.

Latest MMA News

video

Rafael Carvalho Challenges Chael Sonnen, Vows to Finish Him

0
Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho wants a super-fight. And he wants it vs. Chael Sonnen. Carvalho, unbeaten in his last 14 pro fights and 5-0 with...
Gilbert Melendez

Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens Possible For UFC 215

0
Gilbert Melendez and Jeremy Stephens may do battle at UFC 215. Melendez is looking to move back down to featherweight after going on a three-fight...
Dave Mandel

Leon Edwards to Face Bryan Barberena at UFC Fight Night: Scotland

0
A pair of welterweights will head out to the Netherlands this September, as Leon Edwards meets Bryan Barberena at UFC Fight Night 115. Edwards...
Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson Says Justin Gaethje Has Been in Too Many Wars

0
Michael Johnson doesn't believe Justin Gaethje's fighting style is beneficial to his longevity in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). This Friday night (July...
Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem Says Fedor Emelianenko Fought Cans After 2005

0
Alistair Overeem isn't exactly impressed with Fedor Emelianenko's mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Emelianenko is considered by many to be the greatest heavyweight of all time....
Load more