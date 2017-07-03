Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens Possible For UFC 215

Gilbert Melendez and Jeremy Stephens may do battle at UFC 215.
Melendez is looking to move back down to featherweight after going on a three-fight skid. “El Nino” is a former Strikeforce lightweight champion. His record in the UFC, however, is 1-4.
Stephens has also been on a bumpy road. He’s gone 2-5 in his last seven outings.
Respected mixed martial arts (MMA) journalist Damon Martin revealed that a bout between the two may take place on Sept. 9:
BREAKING: Jeremy Stephens vs. Gilbert Melendez at featherweight in the works for UFC 215 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sept 9. #UFC
Penciled in for the UFC 215 card is a heavyweight clash between former champion Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou. The action will be held inside the Rogers Place.