Gina Mazany Talks Training With & Being Managed by Miesha Tate

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Gina Mazany
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Gina Mazany is expressing her satisfaction with Miesha Tate as her manager.

Mazanay not only has Tate as a manager, but the two have trained together in the past. She explained to MMAJunkie.com the benefits of having Tate as a training partner and manager:

“One thing I love about training with Miesha is that her and I, we’ve trained together. We’ve sparred together. We’ve grappled together. We’ve wrestled together. So she knows what I have to offer, what I have to put on the table. I like it when she’s like, ‘You should fight so and so, I think that would be a really great fight for you.’ Because she’s experienced – not only with the game and probably a lot of the girls that are currently in the 135 division, but also with me.”

Mazany last fought back in Feb. 2017. She was submitted by Sara McMann in the first round. “Danger” is waiting for the call for her next opponent.

Gina Mazany

