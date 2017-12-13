Glover Teixeira Aiming to Take More Technical Approach to Stand-up

Glover Teixeira plans on slowing things down inside the Octagon.

Teixeira is set to take on Misha Cirkunov this Saturday night (Dec. 16) inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada. The bout will be featured on the UFC on FOX 26 card.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Teixeira talked about wanted to be more technical:

“I’m still going to be Glover. I’m still going to be that guy that comes after you with a Mike Tyson style to finish a fight. But I’m just going to take my time a little more. I’ve been working a lot on my timing (and) the right time to throw combinations. I used to come forward and try to knock everybody out. But it’s time to study the game a little more.”