Glover Teixeira: ‘Daniel Cormier Knows Jimi Manuwa Will be an Easy Fight For Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Glover Teixeira
Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Glover Teixeira isn’t convinced that Daniel Cormier wants to fight Jimi Manuwa in the spirit of competition.

Cormier is expected to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Jon Jones or Manuwa on July 29 for UFC 214. If Jones decides to take a tune-up fight, then the “Poster Boy” will get a title opportunity.

Teixeira is well aware of Cormier’s trash talk after his UFC 210 victory over Anthony Johnson. The second ranked UFC light heavyweight believes Cormier is setting up a bout between himself and Manuwa because he feels it’s an easy fight.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Teixeira didn’t sound too optimistic about Manuwa’s chances:

“Cormier wants this fight, he’s talking about Jimi Manuwa. He’s talking about Jimi Manuwa because he knows that Jimi Manuwa will be an easy fight for him. Manuwa has no takedown defense, he loses all fights on the ground. He’s good, dangerous, but he doesn’t defend [the takedown] well. For Cormier, that fight is great. Cormier wants this fight. And (Manuwa) also went out there and talked sh*t on Twitter and Instagram so they stay relevant. Talk and sell, that’s it. My business is to fight, to win and to wait for the next one.”

