Glover Teixeira: ‘Daniel Cormier Knows Jimi Manuwa Will be an Easy Fight For Him’

Glover Teixeira isn’t convinced that Daniel Cormier wants to fight Jimi Manuwa in the spirit of competition.

Cormier is expected to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Jon Jones or Manuwa on July 29 for UFC 214. If Jones decides to take a tune-up fight, then the “Poster Boy” will get a title opportunity.

Teixeira is well aware of Cormier’s trash talk after his UFC 210 victory over Anthony Johnson. The second ranked UFC light heavyweight believes Cormier is setting up a bout between himself and Manuwa because he feels it’s an easy fight.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Teixeira didn’t sound too optimistic about Manuwa’s chances: