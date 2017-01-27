Glover Teixeira: ‘I Don’t Think Jon Jones Cares About The UFC’

No. 3 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight Glover Teixeira will battle Jared Cannonier at UFC 208 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

While we’re almost three full years removed from Teixeira’s title bout with Jon Jones at UFC 172, the Brazilian still gets questions about the match-up and if he hopes to get a rematch some day.

In a recent interview with Tatame (via Bloody Elbow), Teixeira said a rematch with “Bones” isn’t unfathomable:

“I think he’ll be back, because he’s a young guy. Like I said before, who knows? Maybe we can have a rematch. Especially if I win my next fight. We’re at the top and anything can happen.”

While Teixeira said another go at the once pound-for-pound king isn’t unreachable, he isn’t sure if the former UFC light heavyweight champion is focused on competing at the moment. On top of that, it’s not a fight that stays on the Brazilian’s mind.