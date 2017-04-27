Glover Teixeira: ‘Jimi Manuwa Isn’t Qualified to Fight For The Belt’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Glover Teixeira
Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Glover Teixeira isn’t fond of the idea that Jimi Manuwa could receive a title shot.

Teixeira, who is currently the second ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight, is scheduled to meet Alexander Gustafsson on May 28 inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden for UFC Fight Night 109.

Reigning UFC light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier is said to be close to a rematch with Jon Jones at UFC 214. Jimi Manuwa is the likely fallback plan if Jones chooses a tune-up fight. During his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Cormier took aim at Manuwa and said he’d eat any of the “Poster Boy’s” shots barehanded.

While Manuwa has punching power, there are those who aren’t optimistic about his chances against Cormier. Last week, Teixeira said Cormier wanted to fight Manuwa because he knows it’s an easy match-up.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Teixeira’s views haven’t changed and he’s against Manuwa as a title challenger:

“Jimi Manuwa isn’t qualified to fight for the belt. He didn’t beat any top fighter yet. I think Jimi Manuwa has to beat a top fighter first before thinking about fighting for the belt, or maybe two or three top guys. Jimi Manuwa is down there, in my opinion.”

