Glover Teixeira on Alexander Gustafsson Bout: 'It Will Probably Last All Rounds'

Glover Teixeira is preparing for a five-round war against Alexander Gustafsson.

Teixeira will go one-on-one with Gustafsson this Sunday night (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The light heavyweight bout is going to headline UFC Fight Night 109.

It’ll be a pivotal bout in the 205-pound division. Teixeira is the second ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight, while Gustafsson sits at number one.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Teixeira feels he could be in for five rounds of action:

“I think it could go all five rounds. Of course, I always look to finish as quickly as possible, by submission or knockout. But Gustafsson is tough, and he’s difficult put away. So I’m thinking it will probably last all rounds.”

Teixeira praised his upcoming opponent for his durability and toughness.

“Gustafsson is extremely tough, and has very good physical conditioning. He’s been a top fighter for several years. I’ve faced other opponents like him, so I know he’s difficult to fight. He walks and sometimes even runs around the Octagon. So I have to be patient and make use of my agility.”

