Glover Teixeira on Jimi Manuwa: ‘I’m Saving One For Him’

Glover Teixeira is in Jimi Manuwa’s sights and the feeling is mutual.

Teixeira and Manuwa were once linked to a bout at the UFC London card next month. Instead, Manuwa will take on Jan Blachowicz in a rematch. Manuwa has been vocal about Teixeira not taking the fight.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Teixeira explained why he didn’t accept the bout:

“This Jimi Manuwa fight was supposed to be in March, but I was waiting for Cormier’s fight because I had a chance of fighting him. Gustafsson was injured, I was waiting for this chance that could happen, but unfortunately Cormier went to heavyweight, which is a good move for him.”

Not Backing Down

He went on to say that Manuwa is still on his radar.

”I think that he went up because Gustafsson wouldn’t come back before June or July, and then he comes back, I don’t know. But Jimi Manuwa, we will definitely fight in the future. I’m saving one for him.”

Teixeira last competed back in December. He earned a first-round TKO win over Misha Cirkunov. Manuwa wasn’t as fortunate in his last bout, as he was starched by Volkan Oezdemir in 42 seconds.

