Glover Teixeira Pounds Out Misha Cirkunov For First Round Win

Round 1:

Misha lands a leg kick to start things off and keeps Glover at bay with a front body kick. A nice body kick lands for Misha and he follows up with a nice left hand. A right hook lands for Glover but he eats a right from Misha. Misha comes in nice with some hooks that land on Glover’s chin but he’s able to clinch up agains the cage and get the fight to the ground. Glover takes Misha’s back and is working for the choke. Now he is unleashing some ground-and-pound on Misha who has his face down. The ref calls the fight off.

Official Result: Glover Teixeira def. Misha Cirkunov via R1 TKO (punches, 2:45)