Glover Teixeira Says he Visualizes Many Ways to Defeat Alexander Gustafsson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Glover Teixeira
Image Credit: Getty Images

Glover Teixeira has victory in his mind.

Teixeira is fighting tomorrow (May 28) in a crucial light heavyweight bout. Going one-on-one with him will be Alexander Gustafsson. “The Mauler” will have homefield advantage as the bout will be held inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. It’ll be the UFC Fight Night 109 headliner.

Many feel the winner of the bout could be in line for a 205-pound title shot against the winner of Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones. In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Teixeira said he’s been replaying victory in his mind:

“Every fight I visualize so many ways, it’s going around my mind all the time. There’s a bunch of ways I can beat Gustafsson. I know my confidence is in my jiu-jitsu – so many moves in jiu-jitsu, from the bottom, from the top, in stand-up, knockout. There’s so many ways. I just keep visualizing so many different ways to win the fight.”

As far as potential pressure being on Gustafsson due to fighting in his home country, Teixeira isn’t dwelling on it.

“There could be pressure for him, but who knows how he’ll take that. It all depends on how he takes it, as a pressure or a motivation. If he allows that (to pressure him), it’s an advantage for me.”

