Glover Teixeira Says He’ll Retire When he Doesn’t Feel Like Going to The Gym

Glover Teixeira is taking heed from Chuck Liddell.

Teixeira is preparing for a light heavyweight encounter with Alexander Gustafsson at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on May 28. Gustafsson sits at the No. 2 spot on the official UFC 205-pound rankings, while Teixeira holds the third position.

At the age of 37, many wonder how long Teixeira has left in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). Despite his only losses in the UFC being at the hands of Jon Jones and Anthony Johnson, father time waits for nobody. At least that’s how it usually goes.

During a recent conference (via MMAJunkie.com), Teixeira revealed how he’ll know when it’s time to hang up his gloves: