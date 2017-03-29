Glover Teixeira Says He’ll Retire When he Doesn’t Feel Like Going to The Gym

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Glover Teixeira
Image Credit: Getty Images

Glover Teixeira is taking heed from Chuck Liddell.

Teixeira is preparing for a light heavyweight encounter with Alexander Gustafsson at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on May 28. Gustafsson sits at the No. 2 spot on the official UFC 205-pound rankings, while Teixeira holds the third position.

At the age of 37, many wonder how long Teixeira has left in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). Despite his only losses in the UFC being at the hands of Jon Jones and Anthony Johnson, father time waits for nobody. At least that’s how it usually goes.

During a recent conference (via MMAJunkie.com), Teixeira revealed how he’ll know when it’s time to hang up his gloves:

“I’m going to say like Chuck used to say: The day I wake up and don’t feel like going to the gym anymore, then that’s the day I’m going to quit fighting. Until then I’m going to keep fighting. … I love this sport, I wish I could do it forever. I know eventually I will have to stop, and hopefully I won’t be one of those fighters that’s knocked out and not so good anymore and past their prime and everything. But I’m feeling great so I don’t have a plan to stop yet.”

