Glover Teixeira Unsatisfied With UFC 208 Performance: ‘I Apologize For That’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Getty Images

Fighters can’t always have exciting match-ups, but that hasn’t stopped Glover Teixeira from being critical of his performance last night (Feb. 11).

Teixeira rebounded from a knockout loss to Anthony Johnson with a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 208. It was Teixeira’s first decision win since his Jan. 2013 bout with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

The No. 3 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight spoke to the media after his victory (via MMAJunkie.com). He admitted he wasn’t satisfied with his outing:

“I apologize for that. It was not the way that I like to fight, not the way that I like to finish my fights. But I had to deal with a little situation back in camp and I had to play it smart for this fight, man, coming out of a loss to Anthony Johnson, and adjust my game a little bit. But yes, I understand that I have to step up my game and work on that speed and boxing if I want to fight the top-five contenders like (champion Daniel) Cormier, Johnson and (ex-champ Jon) Jones. I have to step up my game, for sure.”

Teixeira has now won four of his last five bouts and improved his record to 26-5. He is 9-3 under the UFC banner.

LATEST NEWS

Glover Teixeira Unsatisfied With UFC 208 Performance: ‘I Apologize For That’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Fighters can't always have exciting match-ups, but that hasn't stopped Glover Teixeira from being critical of his performance last night (Feb. 11). Teixeira rebounded from...

Liam McGeary on Phil Davis Loss: ‘I Had to Reevaluate a Few Things’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Liam McGeary is focused on getting back in the win column. The former Bellator light heavyweight title holder lost his gold to Phil Davis back...

James Vick: ‘I Want to Fight Someone Ranked Above me’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
James Vick is eyeing the next level of elite competition. Vick became just the third fighter to beat Abel Trujillo inside the Octagon. Trujillo's previous...

Report: Doo Ho Choi Pulled Out of April 15 Bout With Renan Barao

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Doo Ho Choi and Renan Barao won't be trading leather on April 15 after all. Yesterday, the official website of the Sprint Center claimed that...

Nate Diaz Stars in Promotional Video for Ice Cube’s “Fist Fight”

Adam Haynes -
0
Diaz joins two-time opponent Conor McGregor and brother Nick in starring in commercials in recent times. The Stockton Slugger can be seen in a promotional...