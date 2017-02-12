Glover Teixeira Unsatisfied With UFC 208 Performance: ‘I Apologize For That’

Fighters can’t always have exciting match-ups, but that hasn’t stopped Glover Teixeira from being critical of his performance last night (Feb. 11).

Teixeira rebounded from a knockout loss to Anthony Johnson with a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 208. It was Teixeira’s first decision win since his Jan. 2013 bout with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

The No. 3 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight spoke to the media after his victory (via MMAJunkie.com). He admitted he wasn’t satisfied with his outing:

“I apologize for that. It was not the way that I like to fight, not the way that I like to finish my fights. But I had to deal with a little situation back in camp and I had to play it smart for this fight, man, coming out of a loss to Anthony Johnson, and adjust my game a little bit. But yes, I understand that I have to step up my game and work on that speed and boxing if I want to fight the top-five contenders like (champion Daniel) Cormier, Johnson and (ex-champ Jon) Jones. I have to step up my game, for sure.”

Teixeira has now won four of his last five bouts and improved his record to 26-5. He is 9-3 under the UFC banner.