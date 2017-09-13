Injury Moves Glover Teixeira vs. Misha Cirkunov to UFC on FOX 26

UFC Sao Paulo has lost its co-main event following an injury sustained by the Brazilian light heavyweight in training

Instead, both men will meet at UFC on FOX 26 in Winnipeg, Canada, on Dec. 16.

Teixeira told MMAFighting that “recent hand surgery” was behind the postponement of the fight:

“It wasn’t an injury, it was the hand surgery I did recently,” Teixeira said. “The doctor said there was a possibility I could fight in October and I accepted the fight because I thought I would be able to do it, because I wanted to fight in Brazil, but I rushed things. My hand is not 100 percent yet, so it’s better to move this fight to December.”

Teixeira’s 2017 has been up and down with a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier in February followed by a harsh fifth-round knockout loss to Alexander Gustafsson in Sweden in May.

Cirkunov’s 28-second knockout defeat to Volkan Oezdemir on the same night brought his four fight winning streak to a halt.

Demian Maia vs. Colby Covington will now co-headline the Sao Paulo event, with Lyoto Machida’s clash with Derek Brunson taking the top slot.