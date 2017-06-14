Go Inside the Upcoming UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Fight Card

By
Dana Becker
-
0

The UFC has always done a solid job hyping event, maybe even going overboard with several of them.

But when the promotion puts together the extended video previews for pay-per-view and other events, they hit a home run almost every single time.

In the latest edition, UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko gets that treatment.

Check out interviews, past highlights and training camp footage of Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, who meet for the bantamweight title, along with Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker, who collide for the interim middleweight belt.

